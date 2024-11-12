Abhishek Bachchan left his fans emotional with his new song Dil Ghabraye from his upcoming film I Want to Talk.

Ahead of the release of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer I Want to Talk, the makers on Monday unveiled the first song 'Dil Ghabraye' from the film. The track is sung by the acclaimed indie artist Taba Chake. Interestingly, Dil Ghabraye marks his Bollywood debut.

Grateful for the opportunity, Taba Chake in a press note, said, "Creating the music for I Want to Talk has been a truly special experience. The film's emotional core resonated deeply with me, and I wanted the music to reflect that raw, heartfelt connection."

Director Shoojit Sircar commented, "This song is the emotional core of I Want to Talk. Taba's unique voice brings authenticity to the story."

'I Want to Talk' is produced by Ronnie Lahiri & Sheel Kumar, and will be released on November 22, 2024. The film delves into the poignant journey of Arjun (Abhishek), a man struggling with a life-altering health issue while also grappling with complex personal battles.

The recently released trailer released on the official Instagram and YouTube handles of the makers, offers a glimpse into the emotionally charged narrative, showcasing Abhishek Bachchan in a never-before-seen avatar.

The actor's portrayal of Arjun reveals his journey through numerous challenges, touching on both the absurdities and emotional depths of everyday life. With a potbellied appearance and multiple looks throughout the film, Bachchan brings an intriguing depth to his character, marking a bold departure from his previous roles. The film's narrative explores how Arjun prepares for a major surgery while navigating the complexities of his relationships with family and friends.

Despite the support from his loved ones, Arjun's internal struggles form the heart of the story. The trailer teases a blend of drama and dark humour, a hallmark of Sircar's films, as it hints at the personal revelations Arjun experiences. Alongside Bachchan, the film features a stellar ensemble cast including Johny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Pearle Maaney, Jayant Kriplani, and Ahilya Bamroo.

