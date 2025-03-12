Abhishek Bachchan has said that his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan treats him "just as a parent" at their home.

Abhishek Bachchan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Be Happy, that explores a relationship between a father and his daughter. He plays the single devoted father Shiva in the Remo D'Souza directorial and her daughter Dhara is played by Inayat Verma, with whom he also shared the screen space in the 2020 black crime comedy Ludo.

In a recent interview, Abhishek was asked if his relationship with Inayat in Be Happy is similar to his real-life relationship with his own daughter Aaradhya, he told Hindustan Times, "What's nice and refreshing is that at home, you're a parent. You're not a professional or a celebrity, just a parent. I don't look upon it as a reality check but something nice because that love is coming from a genuine place, and not because of what you do."

Adding that the Bachchan family has followed this 'tradition' at home, the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actor continued, "I have done the same thing with my father. He was always dad at home. He wasn't Mr Amitabh Bachchan. That he was outside the gates. That's very nice and it keeps you sane."

The official synopsis of Be Happy reads as, "A dance-drama film that follows a single father and his witty, wise-beyond-her-years daughter. When his daughter's dream of performing in the country's biggest dance reality show collides with a life-altering crisis, the father is driven to do the unthinkable, showcasing the extraordinary lengths he will go to fulfill her wishes and find happiness."

Apart from Abhishek and Inayat, the film also features also features Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. The dance drama is a direct-to-digital release and will start streaming on Prime Video from March 14. Be Happy is produced under the banner of Remo Dsouza Entertainment Pvt Ltd by D'Souza’s wife, Lizelle Remo D'Souza.