Abhishek Bachchan’s witty reply after Shoaib Akhtar confuses him with Abhishek Sharma wins the internet: ‘Don’t think they…’

Shoaib Akhtar’s slip of tongue confusing Abhishek Bachchan with cricketer Abhishek Sharma went viral, prompting a witty reply from the actor that left netizens in splits.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar recently created quite a buzz during the cricket show Game On Hai while discussing the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan.

While analysing India’s batting order, he accidentally referred to actor Abhishek Bachchan instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma, saying, “If Pakistan gets Abhishek Bachchan out early, then what happens to their middle order?”

The slip quickly went viral, sparking laughter across social media. Abhishek Bachchan himself joined the fun with a cheeky response. Quoting a news report on X, he wrote, “Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket.”

Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket. https://t.co/kTy2FgB10j — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2025

Fans loved his sense of humour and flooded the comments section with hilarious takes. One user joked, “Shoaib is preparing for Filmfare, not Asia Cup.” Another teased, “Abhishek sir, don’t step out on 28th September, stay safe and ruin their master plan.” Some even linked it to his recent film, writing, “With Ghoomer practice, you’re already ready to bowl them over.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has two big releases lined up — King, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Deepika Padukone; and Raja Shivaji, which stars Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, and others. Both films are slated for release in 2026.