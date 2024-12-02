Abhishek Bachchan recently gave his two cents on marriage amid the ongoing divorce rumours with wife Aishwarya Rai.

Of late, Abhishek Bachchan has been grabbing major attention for his personal life instead of his professional accomplishments. The actor’s marriage with Aishwarya Rai has become a hot topic of interest since the Ambani wedding, and there has been no stopping since. While the couple has maintained a stoic silence, the internet is abuzz with social media users resorting to theories about their ongoing divorce rumours. Amid this, Abhishek was seen giving his two cents on marriage.

At the recently held Filmfare OTT Awards 2024, Abhishek was asked how he manages to deliver amazing performances. To which he replied, “We do what the directors tell us to do. Chup chaap kaam karke ghar aa jaate hai. (We work and quietly go back home." The host further dug into his personal life and asked what he does there, and he responded, "Haan. All married men have to do that…do as your wife says." His video has set the internet on fire, with several social media dissecting his expression.

A user wrote, “Look like he is really uncomfortable when wife topic came !” The second user commented, “Why does he refuse to talk about her? Years ago on a talk show, a fan asked him if he goes out with Aish and he kept changing the topic to avoid even saying her name. What is wrong with this family? Does he think saying things like this will make people sympathize with him?” “Confirm divorce hone wala hai,” added another user.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 in Mumbai. The couple has a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Aishwarya Rai, on the other hand, last featured in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Ponniyin Selvan 2.