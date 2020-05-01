Abhishek Bachchan's gut wrenching tribute for Rishi Kapoor, says 'some losses are too personal to discuss publicly'

The passing away of Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor is bound to create a wave of pain and grief. But for those who have seen him from close quarters, the feeling gets intensified.

Abhishek Bachchan, who grew up interacting with Rishi, has now penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram. He wrote, "The true measure of a great man is... When upon his passing, you don’t just remember him, but you remember yourself with him! I will always remember how you made me feel, Chintu uncle. Your love, encouragement, humour, and honesty. Some losses are too personal to discuss publicly. You just have to cherish the moments together and the memories. I will always..."

Rishi, who died on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer, was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai in the presence of close family. He died at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai at 8.45 am at the age of 67. Family members including wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir, Kapoor’s brothers Randhir and Rajeev, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Anil Ambani were among the few present at the funeral.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who had missed her father Rishi Kapoor's funeral on Thursday, in the morning, confirmed that she is been driving to Mumbai to reach home. Riddhima took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the car window and wrote, "Driving home ma…Enroute Mumbai," along with a heart emoji.