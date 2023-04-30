Search icon
Abhishek Bachchan's classy reply to fan asking him to 'let' Aishwarya Rai sign films wins hearts: 'She doesn't need...'

Abhishek Bachchan has praised wife Aishwarya's work in Ponniyin Selvan 2, calling it the best of her career.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan is a proud husband these days. Ponniyin Selvan 2, which stars wife Aishwarya Rai, has made a strong start at the box office and is drowning in positive reviews as well. In fact, many critics have called it Aishwarya’s career-best performance, something even Abhishek agreed with as he praised her and the film’s team in a tweet on Saturday. However, after a well-meaning fan responded to it, requesting Abhishek to allow Aishwarya to work in more films, the actor gave a reply that won fans over.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the culmination of the director’s two-part historical epic based on the novel series of the same name by Kalki. The critically-acclaimed film sees Aishwarya star as Nandini, an orphan-turned-queen who is one of the major antagonists in the story. The film series marks her return to Tamil cinema after over a decade. On Saturday, Abhishek joined the chorus of praise for the film. He tweeted, “#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam, @chiyaan, @trishtrashers, @actor_jayamravi, @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so pro”ud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan.”

Responding to his tweet, a fan wrote back, “As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya.” Abhishek immediately replied, pointing out that he did not have to ‘let’ Aishwarya do anything and she was free to take her own decisions. “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves,” tweeted the actor.

Abhishek’s classy reply was appreciated by fans. “Your thinking and understanding reflect not only your upbringing but also the richness of your family values,” wrote one. Many people wrote that the response showed how much he respects Aishwarya and her achievements.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film earned over Rs 50 crore globally on its opening day.

