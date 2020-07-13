Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' co-star Amit Sadh tests negative for COVID-19

Amit Sadh took to his Twitter page and confirmed the report.

After Abhishek Bachchan got tested positive for coronavirus, his Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star, Amit Sadh assured fans that he is fine. However, he also tweeted that he will be taking a precautionary COVID-19 test done. Now the results of the test are out and Amit has been tested negative. He took to his social media pages and revealed that same. He also thanked his fans and well-wishers.

Amit tweeted, "Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength!"Check out the tweet below:

Earlier Amit had issued a statement which read as "Hi All. Thank you, everyone, for all your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine, however, will get a precautionary COVID-19 test done today. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery."

For the uninitiated, Abhishek and Amit had met up during the dubbing of the English version of Breathe: Into The Shadows at a popular studio in Mumbai. This worried fans and Amit happily obliged everyone's concerns. On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek were tested positive for coronavirus. While on Sunday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive too and they are home-quarantining.

Meanwhile, talking about Amit, he reprised his role as Kabir Sawant in Amazon original Breathe: Into The Shadows which streamed on Friday.