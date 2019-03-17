Abhishek Bachchan's birthday post for Shweta Bachchan is too cute for words; Katrina-Deepika leave sweet comments

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter and writer-designer, Shweta Bachchan is celebrating her birthday today. Social media pages are flooded with birthday messages for her. One of the sweetest wishes for Shweta was by her younger brother and actor Abhishek Bachchan. He shared a black-and-white throwback photo with Shweta from their childhood days relishing ice-cream.

Abhishek posted the photo with a sweet caption stating, "Happy birthday to the big sis!! Thankfully, my hand-mouth coordination has improved since then!!! Have a wonderful day and an ever better year, Shwetdi. Love you." Shweta replied to AB by commenting, "Love you baby brother. Your coordination is still suspect. You owe me an ice cream on the beach."

Check it out below:

Moreover, even Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone wished Shweta by commenting on Abhishek's post. Katrina wrote, "Happy birthday @shwetabachchan ur the best"

While Deepika commented, "oh my god! its my most favourite persons happy birthday"

Shweta unveiled her clothing line last year and talking about the whole process, she had earlier stated to DNA, "We sat down and had many discussions. It’s easy because like I said, today I’m comfortable in my skin and I know what I can carry off. I also know what my daughter can carry off. Even though she wasn’t here when we were thinking of it, I knew what I wanted her to wear and how I wanted her to wear it. Also, with this brand, if you sport one of our items, you don’t have to be fussy in terms of accessorising it. Our outfits speak for themselves. That’s what we’ve done in the shoot. We have not used any jewellery and we haven’t gone overboard with shoes or anything else. We’ve tried to keep it simple and showcased our clothes. I knew what would suit Navya and her body type."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek is currently busy with the shoot of Anurag Basu's upcoming directorial which is set to be anthropology. Junior Bachchan will also be making his digital debut with the show Breathe 2.