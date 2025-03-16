Abhishek Bachchan said that he has become "very uncomfortable" with sexually explicit scenes in films after becoming a girl dad.

Abhishek Bachchan's last two films - Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk released last year and Remo D'Souza's Be Happy premiered on Amazon Prime Video this week - have been based on father-daughter relationships. In a recent interview, the actor shared how his recent film choices have been influenced by his own experience of fatherhood. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai became parents to their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011.

Talking to The Quint, the Junior Bachchan said, "Maybe something that’s very sexually explicit...I’m very uncomfortable with that. I don’t like showing all of that on screen. I’m still one of those that even if I’m watching a show alone, and something very sexually explicit comes on my phone, mujhe thoda ajeeb lagta hai (I feel a bit weird). I’ve always said that ever since I became a girl dad, I love to pick films that I can watch with my daughter. I’m not saying this for all in principle. I don’t know how she’ll possibly feel seeing that, ‘What’s he doing?’ I’d like to consider that."

However, the Guru actor further added that he always chooses films based on his instinct as he stated, "The one thing I’m never going to do is evaluate my films. The minute I start evaluating an emotion, you’re done. You hear the story, did it touch you? Yeah? Go for it! It has to be an emotional response."

Meanwhile, Abhishek will be seen next in the comedy Housefull 5. The film, which is slated to release in the theatres on June 6, also features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Panday, Shreyas Talpade, and others. Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The actor also has the action thriller King in his lineup, which will reportedly see him as an antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Also starring Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, the film will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who is collaborating with Shah Rukh again after the Rs 1000-crore blockbuster Pathaan released in 2023.