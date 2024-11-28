Abhishek Bachchan is 24 years old in Bollywood. Throughout his career, Jr Bachchan faced comparisons with his megastar father Amitabh Bachchan. In a recent interview, the Guru actor revealed how his mother, Jaya Bachchan reacted to the constant comparisons. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek revealed that in his latest movie, I Want To Talk director Shoojit Sircar, drew parallels with Jaya Bachchan, and also shared her reaction to such a comparison.

Abhishek Bachchan is 24 years old in Bollywood. Throughout his career, Jr Bachchan faced comparisons with his megastar father Amitabh Bachchan. In a recent interview, the Guru actor revealed how his mother, Jaya Bachchan reacted to the constant comparisons. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek revealed that in his latest movie, I Want To Talk director Shoojit Sircar, drew parallels with Jaya Bachchan, and also shared her reaction to such a comparison.

In the interaction, Shoojit said, "Abhishek steals your heart in this film. I saw a lot of Jayaji in his performance. You will see her warmth and charm in his character in the film too. I remember Jayaji in a Satyajit Ray film standing near a wall and staring—you will find those stares in his eyes too."

Hearing this Abhishek responded, "Throughout my career of 25 years, there has been such a huge reference to my father and his amazing work, but very few attribute anything to my beautiful mother. I am glad Shoojit did; she will be very happy. She keeps saying, ‘You’re my son too'."

In another interview with India Today, Shoojit emphasised his thoughts stating that everyone talks about how much he is like his father, but he saw a lot of Jaya in him. The Vicky Donar director further added that Abhishek's eyes, his mannerisms, and the way he talks, he has seen this innocence in Jaya with the films like Abhimaan. "I saw that same purity in Abhishek. His eyes spoke to me," Shoojit added. On the work front, I Want To Talk was released in cinemas last Friday. Though the movie won a positive response from critics, it has been underperforming at the box office. Abhishek will next be seen in the comedy entetainer, Housefull 5.

