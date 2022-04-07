Abhishek Bachchan reveals Jaya Bachchan's 'honest reaction' to Dasvi

The biggest feedback comes from the family, and Abhishek Bachchan is delighted to receive his mother Jaya Bachchan's feedback on his latest released film Dasvi. Currently, Abhishek is basking all the praises for his acting chops, and he got a thumbs up even from her mother. While speaking to Goodtimes, Abhishek revealed that his mother is honest, but when she doesn't like his work, she doesn't say anything about it. Jr Bachchan said that 'ma ki mamta vibes' restrict her reaction, but her silence is good enough for Abhishek to understand her reaction. However, when Jaya saw Dasvi, "She said a few words, which I think that’s a very very good sign,” Abhishek revealed.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan gives it back to naysayers who questioned his enthusiasm for promoting his son, Abhishek Bachchan's newly-released Dasvi. Sr Bachchan is a prominent supporter of his sonny, and he has always pushed Jr Bachchan and his film through his digital media. However, a few people did question the Sholay actor's eagerness to promote Dasvi, and he gave them a befitting reply to them with his tweet. Amitabh took his views to social media, and tweeted, "Ji haan huzoor main karta hu: badhai, prachar, mangalachar. Kya kar loge? (Yes sir I do: congratulate, promote, invocate! What will you do)?"

Big B even shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and called his son as 'the pride of a father' as he wrote, "The Pride of a Father...in film after film he surprises all with the incredible portrayal of totally different characters ..its PHENOMENAL to be able to do that so successfully!!!". The Bob Biswas actor took to the comments section and wrote, "You will always be the ultimate inspiration, Pa. Love you and thank you."

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi tells the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an "anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi" politician who finds a "nayi chunauti" in prison: education. Apart from Abhishek, the social comedy also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.