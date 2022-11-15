Search icon
Abhishek Bachchan reveals if he would like to cut off ties with Amitabh Bachchan, says 'for me the greatest pride...'

Abhishek Bachchan was asked if he would like to go back in time, cut off ties with his father, and enter the film industry as Abhishek Sharma.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 10:32 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan-Amitabh Bachchan/File photo

Abhishek Bachchan is unnecessarily trolled for being the son of superstar Amitabh Bachchan and the former has often talked about the same on various public platforms. In a recent interview, the Breathe Into the Shadows 2 actor was asked if he would like to go back in time, cut off all ties with the Bachchan family and enter the film industry again as Abhishek Sharma. Junior B's answer will surely put a smile on your smile.

In the Galatta Plus interview, Abhishek was asked, "Would you want to put yourself in a time machine, go back, erase all public photographs of you and your father together, and enter the industry as Abhishek Sharma?". The Bol Bachchan actor said that for him, the greatest pride comes from the fact that he is his parents' son.

In his reply, Abhishek said, "I would never do that, I’ve never felt the need to do that either. For me, the greatest pride comes from the fact that I’m my parents’ son. Professionally as well. I look upon the responsibility of being my parents’ son very differently from how the world perceives it."

He continued, "For me, I look at it as the responsibility to carry forth the family’s legacy. I’ve never looked at it as a burden, or an albatross around my neck. I’ve looked at it as a huge, huge privilege and an honour, and I wake up every morning wanting to do good service to that. If, after 22 years, you still feel the need to bring up a comparison, then fair enough. My approach is that you’re comparing me to the best, so I’m evidently doing something right."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be seen next in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7 and R. Balki's Ghoomer in which he shares screen space with her Breathe Into The Shadows co-star Saiyami Kher and veteran actor Shabana Azmi.

