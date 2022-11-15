Abhishek Bachchan reveals how he deals with reviews and criticisms, says 'my dad told me to...'

File Photo

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who recently appeared in the psychological crime thriller series Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2, talked about bad reviews and criticisms that come his way and revealed how he deals with them.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek Bachchan said that he takes criticism as feedback as he ‘puts it in a scrapbook.’ He stated, “I used to put it (scrapbook of bad and good reviews) up on my bathroom mirror. I no longer have a mirror because it’s fully covered. But I put it in a scrapbook now,” he said.

Abhishek added, “I think you should pick everything because everybody’s opinion counts and everybody is your audience.” He further mentioned that he his father Amitabh Bachchan gave him this advice. He mentioned, “He (Big B) said ‘keep it there, read it every day and go out there to prove them wrong, use that as inspiration and impetus’. I took it a step further and made it like ‘they are telling me to improve myself so let me read every morning on how to improve myself and actively work on that’.

Earlier, Abhishek talked about the ongoing debate of good content v/s box office collections as the current year has seen many Hindi films failing at the ticket windows. The actor said that people have now become too obsessed with collections as opposed to the content.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Abhishek said, "There has been a lot of talent with the influx of digital streaming rights. Previously when you wanted to see local content, you went to the movie theatre or television. Then there was the advent of satellite media. There are very few theatres that show English films."

Amitabh Bachchan's son added, "However, multiplexes came into being and that is why you see foreign films doing a lot better now in terms of collection. Fortunately, digital platforms don't put out numbers. It keeps the focus on content. We have become far too obsessed about collections and money as opposed to the content."