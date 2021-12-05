Abhishek Bachchan reveals Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya's reaction to 'Bob Biswas'

Abhishek Bachchan's latest film 'Bob Biswas' is a digital release and it started streaming on 3rd December. It is a spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh's cult thriller 'Kahaani' released in 2012 in which Saswata Chatterjee essayed the character of the contract killer, Bob Biswas. Abhishek Bachchan has stepped into Saswata's shoes in the 2021 film.

While his father Amitabh Bachchan had shared a video poem praising Abhishek's leading act in the film, his other family members had 'reserved' their comments. Talking to Hindustan Times, Abhishek said, “The ladies of the house (his mother Jaya Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and sister Shweta Bachchan) are very reserved with their comments because they don’t like to say anything that will not come true. So they like to keep quiet till the film comes out. But I still get food when I go home, I haven’t been thrown out, so I presume it’s okay.”



T 4114 - "मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ।

जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे, वो मेरे बेटे होंगे ।"



~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन



मेरा बेटा, मेरा उत्तराधिकारी .. My pride, my son , my inheritor



Video Poem Courtesy : EF P. Ahuja pic.twitter.com/y4drhSQ2f8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 1, 2021

When asked Aaradhya's reaction to his 'Bob Biswas' look, the actor said that she found it cute. He added, "Well, she has seen me throughout the making of the film, so nothing adverse that way. She found it quite cute, actually. She doesn’t really know what Bob does.”

Abhishek also told the leading daily that the biggest challenge for him while preparing for the role was to maintain the weight of 100-105 kilos during the lockdown. It was necessary for the film as his character is a middle-aged hitman-for-hire who has come out of a prolonged coma that lasted around 8 years.

'Bob Biswas' is directed by Sujoy Ghosh's daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh in her feature film debut. The film is streaming on ZEE5.