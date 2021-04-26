'I am, ma'am': Abhishek Bachchan replies to Twitterati who told him 'wish you did more than just sending hugs'

When it comes to shutting down trolls, Abhishek Bachchan calls a spade a spade. On Sunday, the actor took to his Twitter page and sent a virtual hug to his followers amid tough times during the coronavirus pandemic. Abhishek tweeted, "Here’s sending out a huge virtual hug to you all. RT and spread the love. In times like these, we need it. #MaskOn." Many of his fans sent him hug emojis and the actor reciprocated the same way.

However, one of the users quizzed Abhishek to help people other than just sending virtual hugs. The netizen wrote, "Wish you did more than just sending hugs! People are dying without oxygen & beds. Hugs are just not enough, Sir."

To which Abhishek replied, "I am, ma’am. Just because I don’t put it on social media doesn’t mean I’m not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help."

Check it out below:

I am, ma’am. Just because I don’t put it on social media doesn’t mean I’m not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help. April 25, 2021

Junior Bachchan is one of those celebs who is helping people by amplifying their tweets in which they are asking for medicines, plasma, oxygen cylinders and more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in The Big Bull which was his third digital outing after Breathe: Into The Shadows and Ludo.

The actor will next be seen in Bob Biswas in which he plays the titular role. The actor has also been shooting for satirical comedy Dasvi with Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.