Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan rejected these three films which proved to be game changer for Aamir Khan’s career

Abhishek Bachchan rejected these blockbusters which were later headlined by Aamir Khan.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 07:36 AM IST

Abhishek Bachchan has given several hits and blockbusters like Dhoom 3, Dostana, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and more. However, the actor also rejected several blockbusters, and out of these, three films proved to be a game changer for Aamir Khan. 

Not many know that Abhishek Bachchan was the first of Ashutosh Gowariker for his sports drama Lagaan, however, he rejected the film and later, it was headlined by Aamir Khan and proved to be a blockbuster. Talking about rejecting the film, Abhishek told ETimes, "I was convinced I was not right for the part. I was way too raw and young to shoulder a film as epic as Lagaan. Of course, I knew it was going to be huge. But I was just not ready to be part of it. I am glad Aamir did Lagaan. He brought so much magic and credibility to the project. Every film and role have their own destiny." 

Not only Lagaan, Abhishek Bachchan was also the first choice for Dil Chahta Hai which he rejected due to unknown reasons. The film later starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna and proved to be a major success. The audience fell in love with the trio and the movie is still considered to be an iconic film. 

Abhishek Bachchan also rejected Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti and blamed the filmmaker for it. He revealed that the filmmaker narrated to him the script of a period film Samjhauta Express and said, "That’s when I realised Rakeysh is the world's worst narrator. Just read his script, and never got a narration from him. He will confuse you, which he did to me during Rang De Basanti. I didn't understand why are they cutting from time zone to time zone. It was called Painted Yellow in those days. I said, ‘Mujhe samajh nahi aayi, mujhe nahi karni’ (I didn't get it, I don't want to do it). Then he made Rang De Basanti." 

Even though Aamir Khan was an established actor before these films were released, these three major successes did give Aamir Khan's career a boost. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the movie Ghoomer which tanked at the box office, however, his performance garnered much praise from the audience. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, was seen in Laal Singh Chadha, which failed to impress the audience, and after this, he took a break from films and is now all set to return with the film Sitaare Zameen Par and Lahore 1947. 

