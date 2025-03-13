As Aamir Khan turned 60, we bring to you an interesting information about three blockbusters that were originally offered to Abhishek Bachchan, but it went to Aamir Khan, and the rest is history.

We are a sum of our choices. Our decisions directly or indirectly affect our lives, and that's exactly what Abhishek Bachchan did to himself. As Aamir Khan turned 60, we will discuss the films that were offered to Abhishek, but he rejected, and it became Aamir's biggest hits.

The movies Abhishek Bachchan rejected that went to Aamir Khan are...

The first film that Abhishek rejected was Lagaan. As per the news reports, Ashutosh Gowariker's pre-Independence sports drama was originally offered to Abhshek, but he rejected the film. After Jr Bachchan's rejection, Ashutosh went to Aamir, and he decided not only to act, but co-produce the film. Lagaan became an iconic hit, and it went on to bag a nomination as The Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards.

The second film Abhishek Bachchan rejected was Farhan Akhtar's debut directorial, Dil Chahta Hai. Reportedly, Abhishek was offered this film as well. But he rejected, and Aamir Khan added another iconic film in his filmography. The third film Abhisek rejected, which was later ultimately led by Aamir, was Rang De Basnati. Abhishek himself confessed why he rejected the 2006 blockbuster, and said that he couldn’t understand the storyline shifting between two time zones. The actor blamed director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra for this confusion.

Abhishek Bachchan on rejecting Lagaan

In an interview with Etimes, Abhishek reflected on his decision to reject Lagaan and said that he was convinced that he was unfit for the part. "I was way too raw and young to shoulder a film as epic as Lagaan. Of course, I knew it was going to be huge. But I was just not ready to be part of it. I’m glad Aamir did Lagaan. He brought so much magic and credibility to the project. Every film and role has its own destiny,” Abhishek asserted.

All these three films mentioned played an integral part in shaping Aamir's career in the 2000s. So it wouldn't be wrong if we say that Abhishek did contribute to Aamir's stardom.