Abhishek Bachchan recently blushed hard at the idea of having a second child with Aishwarya Rai on Riteish Deshmukh’s show Case Toh Banta Hi Hai.

After divorce rumours, another conversation around Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s married life has gained traction. It began with Abhishek blushing hard at the idea of having a second child with Aishwarya Rai in his latest appearance on Riteish Deshmukh’s show Case Toh Banta Hi Hai.

During the show, Riteish enquired about the ‘A’ which appears as the first letter in the name of almost every member of Bachchan’s family. "Amitabh ji, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, aur aap (and you) Abhishek. Yeh saare ‘A’ letter se shuru hote hain (All your names begins with A). Toh Jaya aunty aur Shweta ne aisa kya kar liya (then what wrong have Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan done?" he asked Abhishek, who responded with a smile, "This, you'll have to ask them. But I think this has become a tradition in our house. Abhishek, Aaradhya…"

Quickly after, Riteish quipped, "Aaradhya ke baad (After Aaradhya?)." To this Abhishek responded, “Nahi abhi agli peedhi jo aayegi tab dekhenge na (Now we'll see after the next generation comes)." Then Riteish didn’t hesitate to allude to him about the probability of a second child, which left Abhishek blushed. However, Abhishek put a rest to the speculations saying, "Umar ka lihaaz kiya karo, Riteish. Main tumse bada hoon (Respect your elders Riteish, I am elder to you),” following which Riteish touched his feet.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan, who recently turned 13. The couple has lately been in the news for sparking divorce rumours with their separate entry at Anant Ambani's wedding. However, their recent pictures from a wedding where they posed together have fizzled out the rumours. On the professional front, Abhishek was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk. Aishwarya last featured in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II.