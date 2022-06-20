Abhishek Bachchan reacts as Dasvi inspires Agra Jail inmates to clear UP board exams

File Photo

Dasvi, a movie starring Abhishek Bachchan, has been out for more than two months, but its influence on people's lives is still felt today. Abhishek portrayed a politician in the movie who took and passed his class 10 exam in his 40s. It was revealed in April that numerous inmates of the Agra Central Jail, where the movie was filmed, had been motivated by it to take their exams. Twelve prisoners have now been found to have completed the Class 10 exams administered by the UP Board with flying colours. While 9 of the prisoners passed the 10th-grade exam, 3 passed the intermediate 12th-grade test.

Commending their wonderful achievement, lead star Abhishek Bachchan said, “It feels wonderful when you see the positive effect a film you’ve been a part of make in real life. Credit has to go to the students and to my director, Tushar. His belief in the film and the story he wanted to tell. This news is bigger than any award or accolade we as a team could have received”.

Talking about the impact of the film, producer Dinesh Vijan adds, “Films can make a difference. I have always believed in backing good content which can be made into mainstream films. Dasvi was another opportunity for me to do just that. And I’m really happy and proud that it has managed to touch people’s lives and impacted them in a positive way.”

Sharing his elation on the news, director Tushar Jalota said, “I’m really happy to hear such heartwarming news. With Dasvi, we always wanted to make a mainstream, entertaining film where we spoke about the importance of education. But the most important thing was that we all had very honest intentions while making it. When words are said from the heart, they will enter another heart. The fact that we could manage to inspire and impact so many lives for the good has truly made it a very fulfilling experience.”

Helmed by Tushar Jalota in his directorial debut, Dasvi is the fourth direct OTT film release for Abhishek as his previous three films namely Ludo, The Big Bull, and Bob Biswas, also premiered on different streaming platforms. Before these three movies, the actor made his OTT debut with the crime thriller web series Breathe: Into the Shadows.