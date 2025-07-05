Abhishek Bachchan puts divorce rumours to rest, says he has 'happy, healthy' family with Aishwarya Rai, calls her 'selfless' for...

Abhishek Bachchan also heaped praises on Aishwarya Rai for raising their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, so selflessly. "I have to give the credit for everything entirely to her mother. I have the liberty and I go out to make my movies, but Aishwarya does the heavy lifting with Aaradhya."

Abhishek Bachchan has been married to global icon Aishwarya Rai since 2007. The couple has been going strong for nearly two decades, often being quite vocal about their love and admiration for each other. However, since last year, there have been insistent divorce rumours between the two, which Abhishek Bachchan has now put to rest with his latest interview. In a recent chat with Nayandeep Rakshit, Abhishek Bachchan not only put divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai to rest but also praised her for selflessly raising their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

What did Abhishek Bachchan say about divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai?

Calling his family life 'happy and healthy', Abhishek Bachchan was quoted by SCREEN as saying, "Aaradhya is the pride and joy of the family. So yeah, we are blessed. And at the end of the day, it’s that happiness is coming home to a happy and healthy family. That is so important."

What did Abhishek Bachchan say about Aishwarya Rai?

In the same interview, Abhishek Bachchan also heaped praises on Aishwarya Rai for raising their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, so selflessly. "I have to give the credit for everything entirely to her mother. I have the liberty and I go out to make my movies, but Aishwarya does the heavy lifting with Aaradhya. She is amazing. Selfless. I find it amazing. Just mothers in general, I don’t think fathers have the ability to be as giving, maybe we are wired differently. So, for Aaradhya, yes, absolutely, the entire credit goes to Aishwarya," he said.

When did Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai get married?

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married on April 20, 2007, in a private and intimate ceremony with only their close family and friends in attendance. Four years after their wedding, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011.

READ | Jackie Shroff once allegedly tried to kiss THIS 16-year-old actress at a party, was saved by..., they never worked together ever, her name is..