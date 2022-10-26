Abhishek Bachchan poses with Shweta Nanda on Bhai Dooj, actor's goofiness makes internet go ROFL

Abhishek Bachchan- Shweta Nanda

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan penned a quirky wish for her brother Abhishek Bachchan. Taking to Instagram, Shweta dropped a few pictures in which Abhishek is seen in his fun element.

In the first photograph, Shweta is seen looking at something in the front while Abhishek makes a funny face at her. In the second photo, the brother-sister duo look at each other, smiling. The third picture also shows Abhishek in a witty mood. Seems like the particular images were captured during Bachchan's Diwali bash as Abhishek was spotted wearing the same blue kurta in his Diwali pictures. Shweta captioned the post, "What A Guy, just sunshine and rainbows. Happy Bhai Dooj."

Abhishek's goofy images left netizens in splits. "So cute. He is your entertainment for life. Happy Happy," a social media user commented. "First image deserves a frame," a netizen quipped. Abhishek and Shweta are children of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Here's the post

In the latest episode of Navya Naveli's podcast, What The Hell Navya, guests Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda talk about trolls. Shweta panned the naysayers as 'disgusting' and also opened up about her younger brother Abhishek getting targeted and compared with Amitabh Bachchan.

While emphasising on this Shweta called trolling 'nasty' and said, "They attack him all the time and it's really upsetting for your family member, that really boils my blood. I don't like when they do it to him because, you know what, it's not fair…you don’t do that! Just…I don't wanna discuss it. That really bugs me maybe because he is my younger brother and I am all protective.”

Shweta further added that she doesn't feel offended when her father Amitabh is trolled, but she gets affected when trolls mock Abhishek “I don't feel it for Nana (Amitabh Bachchan)…because Nana is…but I feel it for Mamu (Abhishek Bachchan) because he is constantly compared to something which is incomparable. It is like you are comparing someone to something, that is larger than anything. how do you expect anyone to match up? that cannot be your whole life. You have to have the success that is not measured always, right?" On the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2.