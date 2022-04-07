Abhishek Bachchan picks Shah Rukh Khan as his Dasvi character's tutor for THIS reason

Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy promoting his latest film 'Dasvi' which has premiered on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7. The social comedy stars Junior Bachchan in the role of Chief Minister Ganga Ram Choudhary who sets off on a mission to clear his 10th class exams while being locked up in jail.

During one of the promotional interviews with Bollywood Hungama, when the 'Paa' actor was asked to name a Bollywood actor from whom his character Chaudhary would take tuition to pass the 10th exams, Junior Bachchan's prompt response was Shah Rukh Khan.

When he was asked the reason for his choice, Abhishek said, "Because he's immensely well-read. I am presuming you are not going to allow me to go to my family" meaning his first choice could have been his own father Amitabh Bachchan. But, the 'Dhoom' actor continued, "Shah Rukh is immensely well-read and his knowledge of everything is wonderful. And I love people like that, and I love to sit and talk to people that you get to learn from. And he's like a sponge for knowledge.”

Recalling an incident when he was shooting with King Khan, Abhishek added that once he was travelling with the 'Pathaan' star and he noticed that at any given point of time, there are five books in the center armrest in the latter's car. Bachchan mentioned that his 'Happy New Year' co-star would just randomly pick up any book from that and read in his drive.



Helmed by Tushar Jalota in his directorial debut, 'Dasvi' is the fourth direct OTT film release for Abhishek as his previous three films namely 'Ludo', 'The Big Bull', and 'Bob Biswas', also premiered on different streaming platforms. Before these three movies, the actor made his OTT debut with the crime thriller web series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'.