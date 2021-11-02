Abhishek Bachchan pens love-filled note for 'wifey' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, fans are all heart

On Monday, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped a sweet birthday post for his wife and global star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, wishing her on the special occasion.

The 'Refugee' actor took to his Instagram handle and wished his wife by sharing a lovely, candid photo of Aishwarya along with a short, love-filled note that read, "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you..."

The post was quickly flooded with lots of love from the star couple's fans, including comments from some B-town celebrities too. Bipasha Basu and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani dropped heart emojis on the birthday post.

Aishwarya too shared an Instagram post on her birthday, which featured her along with Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Expressing her love for them, in the caption, she wrote, "I LOVE YOU FOREVER AND BEYOND."

Earlier in the day, several actors like Anushka Sharma and Madhuri Dixit Nene had posted heartwarming wishes for the birthday girl. Aishwarya, who has been on an acting hiatus, will be next seen in the Mani Ratnam directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'. She was recently seen taking the fashion world by storm when photos of her walking the ramp at Paris Fashion Week had surfaced on the internet.