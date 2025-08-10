Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Abhishek Bachchan patiently waits for Aishwarya Rai, closes car door for her as they return from trip with Aaradhya: Watch viral video

In one the viral clips shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan were seen walking out of the airport together, with Aaradhya holding her mother’s hand and smiling.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 01:27 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Abhishek Bachchan patiently waits for Aishwarya Rai, closes car door for her as they return from trip with Aaradhya: Watch viral video
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Actor couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted making a rare public appearance together at the Mumbai airport as they returned from a vacation with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Several pictures and videos of the family surfaced online.

In one clip shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the trio was seen walking out of the airport together, with Aaradhya holding her mother’s hand and smiling, while Abhishek walked ahead. At one point, Abhishek accidentally bumped into a paparazzo taking pictures, but he waited patiently until Aishwarya and Aaradhya got into their car and shut the door.

For the journey, Aishwarya wore a black top under a matching coat with blue pants, while Abhishek opted for a blue hoodie, beige jacket, and black pants. Aaradhya was dressed in a black jacket and trousers. All three completed their looks with black caps.

Fans flooded the comments with positive messages, calling the family “happy” and “heartwarming.” One person noted, “Aaradhya seems so happy and for teenagers who are usually grumpy this is refreshing to see!” while another said, “Aish looks happy.”

Rumours about a rift between Aishwarya and Abhishek began in July last year when Aishwarya and Aaradhya attended Anant Ambani’s wedding separately from the rest of the Bachchan family, which included Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda. This sparked separation speculation, but since then, the couple has attended events and taken trips together.

Abhishek and Aishwarya married in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011. Aishwarya’s last film was Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), and she has yet to announce her next project. Abhishek was last seen in Madhumita’s Kaalidhar Laapata alongside Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela. His upcoming film is Siddharth Anand’s King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and others.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
