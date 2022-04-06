Abhishek Bachchan opens up on his bond with late grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has a special family bond. In an interview on Monday, he talked about everything he's learned from his father and grandparents, as well as how much he admires them.

When Abhishek was questioned about his grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he responded with reverence. Abhishek's grandfather was a professor at Allahabad University with a PhD in English Literature. He was well-known for his outstanding Hindi poetry.

He stated that poets all around the world are extremely enlightened and that he considers himself fortunate to have had the opportunity to learn from them.



Abhishek said, ‘Who generation kisi our mitti se bane thhe’.

He also added, “I was very, very lucky to have all four of my grand parents and I got to enjoy them and their wisdom and their love for a very, very long time.”

Abhishek went on to say that he acquired his knack for writing from both sides of his family: his nana was a well-known journalist, and his dadi, despite being a homemaker, was quite active in Delhi's theatre scene. He also claimed that his father's passion for acting was passed down to him from his grandmother. He went on to say that he was grateful to have spent so much time with his grandparents and learned so much from them.

On the work front, he will be seen in ‘Dasvi’, Apart from Junior B, the film also stars Yami Gautam as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal and Nimrat Kaur as Bimla Devi, wife of Abhishek's character in the film. The three talented stars impress the audience with their Haryanvi act in the social comedy which marks the directorial debut of Tushar Jalota.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, 'Dasvi' is an OTT digital release and will stream on Netflix India and Jio Cinema from April 7.