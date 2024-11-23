Abhishek Bachchan talks about dealing with negativity amid his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek Bachchan is currently grabbing headlines for his performance in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk. The actor has also been facing negativity due to his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai. He has finally responded to handling the negativity around him.

In an interview with Etimes, Abhishek Bachchan revealed how he handles the negativity around him and said, "Hindi mein ek shabd hai, 'dhridhta'. Somewhere, who are you as a person, what are you as a person shouldn't change? Your fundamentals shouldn't change. You have to learn to adapt and evolve or you will be left behind but your fundamental values shouldn't change. So, I still do believe that 'jab bura apni buraai na chhode toh accha apni acchai kyun chhode?' (If the bad doesn't stop being bad, why should the good stop being good). I cannot change the person I am."

He further added, "I am a very positive person and you cannot concentrate on the negatives. When you concentrate on the negatives, it's going to overwhelm you. Who are you as a person, and what are your core values, shouldn't change. Also, as a man, who are you? What are you standing for? If I'm going to be a leaf in the wind, people will say he's not a solid person. Hence, some things in me don't change."

Abhishek Bachchan has once again impressed everyone with his performance in his recent release, I Want To Talk. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also stars Ahliya Bamroo and Johnny Lever in key roles. The film has received positive reviews from the audience but has taken a poor start at the box office, collecting only Rs 25 lakh on the first day. It marks Abhishek's second-lowest opening in his career. However, the film is expected to pick pace in the coming days looking at the positive word of mouth.

