Abhishek Bachchan opens up about how much the tag of 'nepotism' affected his career, worked against him, and if people have been harsh on him over the years.

Recently Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the post on social media, agreeing with the fan's claim that Abhishek has been underrated, because of the nepotism debate, and has been compared with his father. In the day and age of social media, the star kids can't hide away from the fiery debate of nepotism. No matter how talented an actor is, they have to undergo the scanner of being compared with their established star parents. Even Abhishek Bachchan couldn't escape from this scrutiny, and also discussed if people's perception has affected him.

In an interview with ETimes, when Abhishek was asked if people have been unfair to him, because of his privileged background, and being the son of Amitabh's son. Jr Bachhcan said that there's no 'right way' to answer it. "It's what the audience wants to hear. I'd like to go back and discuss, argue the voracity of this debate in the first place." Abhishek further said that he's not accusing anyone, but the media has just found one word 'nepotism' and they're throwing around. The Guru actor said that if we don't go by perception, but with the numbers, it will prove that at the end talent matters and not the background.

Speaking about the privilege of star kids, Abhishek added that if an actor is good at the job, they will get their next job, "It doesn't matter who you relate to, that will help you in your first film. Whether you like it or not, we need to accept that our audiences are inquisitive. They're intrigued when an actor or celebrity's kid is set to make a debut. The sad part is that star kids know that they're being cast for that reason and not because they're wonderful actors who've trained themselves. They know they're being cast because the audience wants to see you because you are an 'X' person's kid."

Abhishek asserted that an actor might get his first film easier, but at the end of the day, the only thing an actor needs to concentrate on is how they can better themselves, improve themselves and be the version of themselves. "Let's dial back to this course. How many of these star kids have succeeded in comparison to those who have not come from a film background? The numbers are there for you to see. The discussion starts and ends right there," the Sarkar actor said. Speaking about being compared to Amitabh Bachchan, he said that if he's been compared to the 'world's biggest star', then he thinks that's on a correct course, and would take it as a compliment. On the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in Be Happy.