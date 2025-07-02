Abhishek Bachchan discussed why living with his family is important, and also shared his views on actors going into isolation for preparation.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is setting an example about how the head of the family can keep his people together, despite the highs and lows. Last year, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were making headlines due to baseless rumours of separation. But the family stood firm, and after a while, these gossips were laid to rest by The Bachchans' actions. In the recent interview, Jr Bachchan, Abhishek, opened up about the importance of living in a joint family. He agreed that an actor needs to give some time to oneself for interpretation and self-reflection, but also dismissed the idea of going into isolation for prep.

Abhishek Bachchan on living with Amitabh, Jaya, Aishwarya

While speaking to Zoom, Abhishek asserted that he never felt lost or the need to get away from everything. "I am a people person. I have my moments when I need my solitude. It is very important and essential for an actor. But not for a longer time. I need someone to talk to," the Sarkar actor added. Abhishek also emphasised that the family like to spend time together, but suddenly they also go back to their personal space. "It’s funny. My household is very funny, and we are all actors. We all like to hang out together, and then suddenly everyone just goes back to their own personal spaces."

'I don't want to be a loner': Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek believes in solitude, but also admitted that he never wants to be alone. "For actors, it is important to spend time with yourself and get to know yourself. Self-discovery is something that we rarely do. It’s essential, but I would never want to be a loner," the Dostana actor said. On the work front, Abhishek will soon be seen in Kaalidhar Laapataa, which will be streaming on Z5 from July 4 onwards.