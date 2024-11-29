Aishwarya Rai recently attended the Global Women’s Forum event in Dubai and Abhishek Bachchan is currently basking on all the positive reviews that he has gotten for his recently released film I Want To Talk. Many are calling this performance in Shoojit Sircar's film his career’s best.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are not in the best spirits amid persistent rumours about their divorce and reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. However, professionally, both actors are trying their best to maintain their focus on their work. Aishwarya Rai recently attended the Global Women’s Forum event in Dubai and Abhishek Bachchan is currently basking on all the positive reviews that he has gotten for his recently released film I Want To Talk. Many are calling Abhishek Bachchan's performance in Shoojit Sircar's film his career’s best.

In the latest interview, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about how he channeled all the pain and suffering of the character while playing it. He was quoted as saying, "I hope every actor gets to do work that is going to be career-defining with every film that they choose to do. That's the attitude with which you should, I believe, approach each and every one of your films. And I'd like to do that with every film of mine. And as far as where the pain and suffering come from, we're actors. This is what we do. We quietly listen to the direction given to us by our director, in this case, Shoojit Da. So the entire credit I have to give entirely to him. I've just been a puppet in his hands. And the credit for all of this has to go entirely to him."

Abhishek Bachchan has always been an actor who has received appreciation for his body of work, and I Want To Talk has only added a feather to his cap. Despite the turmoil in his personal life, Abhishek Bachchan has kept his recent media appearances reserved to talk about his body of work. For his role, he has also been greatly appreciated by his peers in the industry and his family.