Abhishek Bachchan moving out of Jalsa amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Here's what we know

Amid the rumours of separation, there are reports that Abhishek Bachchan has made another big investment by buying a sea-facing apartment near Jalsa.

The Bachchans continue making headlines. In the latest development, it's reported that Abhishek Bachchan has made another big investment in properties. As the Bombay Times reported, Abhishek Bachchan has bought a new sea-facing apartment near his home in Jalsa, Juhu area.

The residence building is being built by a reputed builder, and it is considered to be one of the 'most envious properties' coming up in Mumbai. Though there are no official confirmations about the same, reportedly this apartment is the next big asset of the Bachchans. The family has the best properties in Juhu, including five bungalows in the area. They're also the owners of some apartments in other new buildings because of their closeness to a certain builder who is reportedly a huge fan of cinema legend, Amitabh Bachchan. However, the portal reported that the building that Guru actor has invested in is not from the same builder. As per the report, another actor who has invested in the same building is his Housefull 3 co-star, Akshay Kumar.

Aishwarya Rai spotted without the wedding ring?

The rumours surrounding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce refuse to die down. It has been many months that fans have been speculating a rift between the two lovebirds, waiting for either of them to confirm or deny media reports. Now, adding fuel to the fire, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest outing has raised many eyebrows. The Ponniyin Selvan actress recently attended the SIIMA Awards with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. However, what caught netizens' attention was the absence of the wedding ring on the actress's finger. Just a few weeks ago, eagle-eyed fans also noticed Abhishek Bachchan without his wedding ring while out in Mumbai. On the work front, Abhishek will soon be seen playing a single father in Remo D'Souza's Be Happy. The first poster of the film was released on September 21, and the movie will be a digital release on Prime Video.

Read: Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...