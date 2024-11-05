Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan on Monday night shared his thoughts on and talked about common sense.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been constantly making headlines recently due to rumours about their separation and allegations of cheating. Even though the couple has chosen to stay silent on the issue, their every move is being closely observed.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan on Monday night shared his thoughts on and talked about common sense. He wrote, "While AI is in trend, remember common sense was and will always be your best comeback to natural stupidity!"

He added, "Common sense is like deodorant, the people who need it the most, never use it." For the unversed, this clip is basically a promotional video for hi next film 'I Want To Talk’ directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are under significant public scrutiny, with fans wondering if the couple has already split. So far, neither of them has made an official statement on the matter.

For the unversed, reports say that Abhishek Bachchan has cheated on his wife Aishwarya with his Dasvi co-star, Nimrat Kaur. For the first time, Nimrat has now broken her silence and addressed these rumours and said it's impossible to stop gossip.

According to The Times of India, while addressing the dating rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat said, "I could have done anything, and people would still say what they want. It is not possible to stop such gossip, and I prefer to focus on my work.”

Nimrat’s clarification followed the viral Reddit post that alleged Abhishek was having an extramarital affair with her. Fans have also criticised Abhishek for supposedly being disloyal to his wife.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been at the centre of major speculations amid the rumours of their divorce. Many videos of the couple, new and old, have been going viral on social media, with netizens drawing connections with the ongoing turmoil in their life.