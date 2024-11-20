Abhishek Bachchan, who is on a promotional spree for the film, is going viral every day for his interviews and snippets about his life and preparation for the role. Many fans have been associating his statements with his wife Aishwarya Rai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, have been the centre of attention amid rumours of their divorce. Despite unverified speculations of Aishwarya Rai living separately from her husband and reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, the couple seems to be carrying on with their lives. Abhishek Bachchan is grabbing extra limelight as he awaits the release of his upcoming film I Want To Talk, directed by Soojit Sircar.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is on a promotional spree for the film, is going viral every day for his interviews and snippets about his life and preparation for the role. Many fans have been associating his statements with his wife Aishwarya Rai and their relationship. Now, amid this, Abhishek Bachchan's interview from the music launch event of I Want To Talk is going viral where he admitted to being stuck in a 'rut of life'.

Abhishek Bachchan was quoted as saying, "It reassures you that there’s a little space for everybody out there. And I hope you all can find some sort of parallel in your own life. We’re all stuck in the rut of life, we’re doing what we’re doing. Some of us have got corporate jobs, some of us are artists, and life dictates to you what you should be doing and how you should be doing it."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in a private ceremony in April 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on November 16, 2011.