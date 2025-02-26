Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, the film also stars Nora Fatehi, and Inayat Verma, with Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. Be Happy is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 14.

Amid rumours of divorce and an alleged rift with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan is back with a bang after Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk. Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza’s upcoming directorial Be Happy, a dance drama, starring Abhishek Bachchan is all set to release digitally on March 14. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, and Inayat Verma, with Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. Be Happy is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video. The film is produced under the banner of Remo Dsouza Entertainment Pvt Ltd by Lizelle.

Director Remo D’Souza shared, "For Lizelle and me, Be Happy is a true passion project—a deeply moving story that celebrates the special bond between a father and daughter through the magic of music and dance. It’s a relationship that’s universal and transcends cultures, and we wanted to bring that emotion to life in a way that feels both authentic and uplifting."

The drama intertwines the warmth of family, the power of dreams, and the resilience of love. Be Happy is a heartfelt tribute to the unbreakable bond between a devoted single father, Shiv, and his spirited, quick-witted daughter, Dhara.

Wise beyond her years, Dhara dreams of performing on the stage of the country’s biggest dance reality show. But when an unexpected crisis threatens to shatter that dream, Shiv is faced with an impossible choice.

Determined to keep his daughter's hopes alive, he embarks on an extraordinary journey—challenging fate, rediscovering himself, and uncovering the true meaning of happiness along the way.

