Abhishek Bachchan appeared visibly upset at the shutterbugs, who kept clicking pictures during the moment of grief, at Manoj Kumar's funeral.

Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar breathed his last on Friday at the age of 87 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. His mortal remains were brought from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute to his residence in Goswami towers around 10:00 am on Saturday. The final rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Jimmy Shergill, Prem Chopra, Raza Murad, Subhash Ghai, Raj Babbar, Ranjeet, and Anu Malik paid their last respects to the late actor, who was nicknamed Bharat Kumar as he began the trend of patriotic movies in the Hindi film industry.

In one of the videos from Manoj Kumar's funeral, Abhishek Bachchan was seen losing his cool at paparazzi. The Manmarziyaan actor was seen getting upset at a few media personnel, who kept clicking pictures during the moment of grief. As his father and superstar Amitabh Bachchan was greeting Salman Khan's father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan in the background of the viral clip, Abhishek was seen moving away the hand of a paparazzo recording him as he appeared visibly upset at the shutterbugs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the dance drama Be Happy, which was a direct-to-digital release and premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in March. The Remo D'Souza directorial also starred Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles.

The actor will be seen next in the comedy Housefull 5. The film, which is slated to release in the theatres on June 6, features an ensemble cast consisting of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Panday, Shreyas Talpade, and others. Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.