HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Abhishek Bachchan lauds nephew Agastya Nanda's dedication to portray Arun Khetarpal in Ikkis: 'Am sure you have given...'

Also featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia in her acting debut, and late Dharmendra in his final film appearance, Ikkis will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday-starrer romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Christmas 2025.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 11:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Abhishek Bachchan penned a note on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, praising nephew, Agastya Nanda, for his work in the upcoming film Ikkis, calling it "a huge honour and responsibility". In Ikkis, Nanda essays the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

Production banner Maddock Films shared a video on its official X handle on Tuesday, which featured the glimpses from the shoot and Nanda's preparation for the role. "Some lives don’t grow longer, they grow larger. On his death anniversary, we honor the unmatched courage and sacrifice of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a legacy that lives on", their post read.

The Bob Biswas actor re-posted the video and called Nanda's sincerity and dedication for the role "commendable". "Agastya, this is a huge honour and responsibility!! A huge hero of our nation. I am sure you have given him the respect, valour and dignity he truly deserves. You are an immensely sincere actor and your dedication to portraying Arun ji is so commendable. May God and the audiences bless you. #KeepFightingTheGoodFigh," Abhishek wrote. 

Also featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia in her acting debut, and late Dharmendra in his final film appearance, Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The war drama will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Sameer Vidwans' romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on December 25 coinciding with Christmas.

