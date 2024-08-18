Twitter
Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's father breaks silence, says, 'had full faith in Mamata Banerjee, but now...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

'Abhishek Bachchan is scared...': Shweta Bachchan's shocking claim on Aishwarya Rai in interview goes viral, watch video

An old video of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan from Koffee With Karan went viral in which they can be heard talking about Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 06:00 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Abhishek Bachchan is scared...': Shweta Bachchan's shocking claim on Aishwarya Rai in interview goes viral, watch video
Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan (Image credit: Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been making headlines due to separation rumors. However, the couple has not issued any official statement on this.

The rumours were fueled when Abhishek attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding with his family, while Aishwarya arrived separately with their daughter, Aaradhya. Meanwhile, old videos and interviews of their family are going viral on social media.

Recently, an old video of Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan from Koffee With Karan went viral. In the video, Abhishek candidly talks about his family. When asked who he is more scared of, his mother Jaya Bachchan or his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek said he is more scared of his mom. However, Shweta mentioned he is actually more scared of Aishwarya. 

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s divorce rumours have been doing rounds on social media. Earlier, a video of the actor talking about being ‘torn’ between wife and mom Jaya Bachchan is going viral on social media. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai once appeared together on Karan Joahr’s show Koffee With Karan where the host asked Abhishek if he ever felt torn between Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Shweta Bachchan.

Karan Johar asked, “You feel Abhishek, at any point, you’ve been torn between the three women in your life? Because you know, you have the apple of Jaya Aunty’s eyes and Shweta’s life and now you have another woman in your life. Have you ever felt that you need to juggle the act at all?”

To this, Aishwarya instantly said, “The only time the wife will be called the other woman.” Abhishek Bachchan further replied, “I think credit has to be given entirely to the girls. I have very little to do with it. What works also is that Maa and her (Aishwarya) are very close. They talk about everything. When a woman first comes to her husband’s house, she feels a bit out of place, evidently and obviously. I think the only person who can truly fill that void is her mother-in-law.”Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen arriving at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding with her daughter and wasn’t a part of Bachchans' family photo. This added fuel to their divorce rumours. 

