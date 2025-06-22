Kaalidhar Laapata trailer left the netizens amazed, and they went gaga over Abhishek Bachchan's 'impressive' acting chops.

The trailer of the upcoming film Kaalidhar Laapata, which stars Abhishek Bachchan, was unveiled on Saturday. The film is touted to be a heartfelt dramedy that explores life, loss, laughter, and the liberating beauty of unexpected companionship.

The film stars Abhishek Bachchan as Kaalidhar, who is a middle-aged man grappling with memory loss, abandonment and a lifetime of quiet betrayals. When he overhears his siblings’ cruel plan to abandon him at the crowded Maha Kumbh Mela, Kaalidhar decides to disappear on his own terms. What begins as a chance meeting becomes the beginning of something far more profound. The film also stars Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela in pivotal roles.

Abhishek Bachchan on Kaalidhar Laapata

Talking about the film, Abhishek Bachchan said, “As actors, we often hope for stories that move us before they move anyone else, and ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ did exactly that. Playing Kaalidhar was not just a role; it was a revelation. He’s fragile, childlike and deeply human, and through him, I got to explore parts of myself I hadn’t visited in a while. His bond with Ballu, this fierce, fearless child—reminded me that the most unexpected friendships can sometimes teach us the most profound lessons”.

Netizens reaction to Kaalidhar Laapata

Soon after the trailer dropped, several netizens praised Jr Bachchan, calling him 'underrated'. An internet user wrote, "Abhishek is a born actor. We, as an audience, failed to recognise and are just running behind flop actors who don’t even know acting." Another internet user wrote, "I'm eagerly awaiting Abhishek's upcoming film 'Kaalidhar Lapata'! The trailer has left me intrigued, showcasing his versatility as an actor. With his proven track record of delivering impactful performances, I'm confident he'll bring depth and nuance to his character. The film's unique storyline and Abhishek's dedication to his craft have piqued my interest. I'm looking forward to experiencing the magic he creates on screen. Abhishek Bachchan continues to impress with his choice of projects, and I'm excited to see how 'Kaalidhar Lapata' unfolds. Wishing the entire team all the best!" Kaalidhar Laapata will stream on Z5 on July 4.

(With inputs from IANS)