Despite constant rumours of a divorce, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have continued to remain mum about their personal issue. This power couple of Bollywood is letting the storm pass amid unverified speculations about Aishwarya Rai living separately from Abhishek Bachchan and rumours of his alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. Sources close to the Bachchan family for the past week have clarified numerous times how these speculations in the media are damaging not only the family's reputation but also affecting Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage.

Just a few days back, a letter from Amitabh Bachchan to Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur went viral on social media. In 2022, in a letter appreciating Nimrat Kaur, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "We have hardly any interactions or meetings. The last was a compliment I gave at an event at YRF - for the Cadbury AD. But your work in Dasvi is exceptional- nuances, gestures, all! My deep admiration and congratulations."

Now, sources close to the family have requested media houses not to make everything into a form of gossip as Amitabh Bachchan has a habit of sending letters of appreciation to every actor whose work he likes. The fact that he wrote one to Nimrat Kaur does not have any hidden meaning.

Times Now also quoted a source close to the Bachchan family as saying, "Abhishek is going through a difficult phase. He is strong and not too prone to outbursts unless pushed beyond endurance. Our advice to those cooking up a storm in a teacup is: beware of the patience of a silent man."

