Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted pictures with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Vrinda Rai to mark her father Krishnaraj Rai's birth anniversary.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are going through a rough patch in their marital life as they have been subjected to several reports and rumours about their divorce. Their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned 13 on November 16. On November 20, Aishwarya posted birthday wish for Aaradhya and also shared her love for her father Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary.

Sharing photos of herself with her mother Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya on her Instagram, the former Miss World wrote, "Happy Birthday to the eternal love of my life dearest Daddy-Ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya (red heart emoji) My heart, My soul, forever and beyond." Saiyami Kher and Bipasha Basu dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

As Abhishek Bachchan or any other member of the Bachchan family was absent in Aishwarya's latest Instagram post, several netizens wrote in the comments section, "Divorce news seems true." There were some amusing reactions too like, "Agar Salman Bhai ke saath hoti toh rani ban ke rehti." One Instagram user wrote, "You are a complete woman, ma'am. So proud of you as a woman. Your journey is beautiful just like you."

Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. The spiteful reports multiplied when Abhishek liked an Instagram post titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy'. Amidst all this, Abhishek's name was even linked to his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur through baseless rumours. However, the Bachchan family has maintained a dignified silence and not reacted to all such negativity.

