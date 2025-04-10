What grabbed everyone’s attention was Abhishek Bachchan seemingly ignoring Aishwarya while she was talking about him, calling him the love of her life.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often grabs attention for her personal life, especially when rumours of a split surface. Her videos frequently go viral online. In one such recent clip, she is seen talking about her first tour with Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.

However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Abhishek Bachchan seemingly ignoring Aishwarya while she was talking about him, calling him the love of her life. One of the social media users commented, "The least he could've done is smile." The second one wrote, "Abhishek has absolutely no reaction..when she said love of my life..I guess he never loved her."

The third one commented, "Inke hath mai sone ka katora de do.... Fir b ye bheekh he maangenge." The fifth one commented, "I think someone said 'statue'. That's why he is frozen like that." The sixth one commented, "Like literally, Aish is lifting Abhishek for no good reason. still look at his face!! He thinks he is Alexander of somewhere! Poor Aish."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the dance drama Be Happy, which was a direct-to-digital release and premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video last month on March 14. The Remo D'Souza directorial also starred Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi. Abhishek will be seen next in Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmkh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sanjay Dutt, among others. The film was released on June 6.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the two Ponniyin Selvan films directed by Mani Ratnam. The epic Tamil historical action dramas collectively earned over Rs 800 crore at the global box office. While the first part was released in September 2022, the second part hit theatres in April 2023. Apart from Aishwarya, the Ponnyin Selvan movies featured a strong ensemble cast consisting of Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Trisha, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Jayaram, among others.