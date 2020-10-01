Abhishek Bachchan gives graceful response to troll stating he will remain 'jobless' even after theatres open

Soon after Abhishek expressed his excitement on Twitter at the news of movie theatres reopening with 50% seating capacity, a social media user wrote, “But aren’t you still gonna be jobless?”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is known to respond to online trolls, but he would always do it in his own way. While sometimes he replies with with and humour, on other occasions he simple leaves a humble message in reaction to negative posts.

Recently too, in a graceful and classic response to a troll who sarcastically stated that actor will remain 'jobless' even after the theaters open, the 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' star replied by humbly stating that it's in the hands of the audiences.

Soon after Abhishek expressed his excitement on Twitter at the news of movie theatres reopening with 50% seating capacity after a complete shut down for months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a social media user wrote, “But aren’t you still gonna be jobless?”

In response, Abhishek wrote, “That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best.”

But aren't you still gonna be jobless? https://t.co/npe28AqBsc — catnip (@complexmea) September 30, 2020

Earlier, in September, when a social media user pointed out that the actor (a Bollwyood insider and son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan) had more social media followers than Prachi Desai (an outsider), the actor replied, “I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn’t need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself.”

The actor, who has often been a punchbag of sorts for online trolls, wasn't even spared when his father was hospitalised after being testing positive for coronavirus. Abhishek too has tested positive for the virus and consequently hospitalised along with his father Amitabh.

A Twitter user wrote to Abhishek, “Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge? (who will feed you now)”

In his reply, the actor wrote, “Filhaal toh let ke kha rahe hain dono saath aspatal mein (right now both of us are being well fed at the hospital).”

The troll replied, “Get well soon sir... Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha (not everyone has the good fortune to be well taken care of).”

To this, Abhishek responded, “I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am.”

On the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in 'The Big Bull', which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar, and Ludo, which is due to be out on Netflix.