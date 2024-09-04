Abhishek Bachchan gets emotional, hugs Amitabh Bachchan in viral video: 'Jab jab dukh...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India’s wrestling star Sangram Singh set for MMA debut against Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir

PM Modi enjoys traditional Indian dishes at world's largest residential palace in Brunei, check menu here

Haryana Assembly elections: BJP releases first list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Singh Saini to contest from...

Duleep Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming - All you need to know

REVEALED: Highest tax-paying sportsperson in India, who paid Rs 660000000, it's not Dhoni, Rohit, Hardik

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India’s wrestling star Sangram Singh set for MMA debut against Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir

India’s wrestling star Sangram Singh set for MMA debut against Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir

PM Modi enjoys traditional Indian dishes at world's largest residential palace in Brunei, check menu here

PM Modi enjoys traditional Indian dishes at world's largest residential palace in Brunei, check menu here

Duleep Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming - All you need to know

Duleep Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming - All you need to know

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

Teams to lose most Test matches at home

Teams to lose most Test matches at home

5 largest wolves in the world

5 largest wolves in the world

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलि��ंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Lekha Washington says film industry was 'extremely patriarchal, male-dominated', reacts to Hema Committee report

Lekha Washington says film industry was 'extremely patriarchal, male-dominated', reacts to Hema Committee report

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiyaan Vikram explains why Thangalaan will stay with him for whole life, Parvathy Thiruvothu lauds Pa Ranjith for...

Chiyaan Vikram explains why Thangalaan will stay with him for whole life, Parvathy Thiruvothu lauds Pa Ranjith for...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan gets emotional, hugs Amitabh Bachchan in viral video: 'Jab jab dukh...'

Abhishek Bachchan got emotional while giving speech to Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 08:38 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Abhishek Bachchan gets emotional, hugs Amitabh Bachchan in viral video: 'Jab jab dukh...'
Image credit: Facebook
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday in 2022, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan surprised Big B when they arrived on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14. They shared happy and emotional moments with Big B on the set.

Now, a video is going viral in which Abhishek Bachchan can be seen getting emotional while giving a speech to his dad. He got teary-eyed and hugged the superstar on his birthday. during the speech on the set of KBC, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartfelt story about how he used to jump on his father after returning from work. Abhishek recounted, “Your bed was my playground. I used to fight you for toys and would lie on the floor to get my way. Remember, Pa, how you used to point at me in the crowd? When I was sick, you would scold me. You opened not only your arms but your heart for me.”

Hearing these words, Amitabh Bachchan became quite emotional. To lighten the mood, Abhishek jokingly said, “Although you pampered me, I know you love Shweta didi more.” He then talked about a time when his father cheered for him during a basketball match and recognized him as an actor.

Abhishek continued, “I know I was a mischievous child, but the first word I spoke when I was seven months old was ‘Pa’. Pa, remember that difficult time during the basketball match when you dropped everything to come and cheer me up? You are the one who introduced me to the actor within me and gave wings to my dreams.”

Junior Bachchan continued, “I have learned so much from you. I’m not sure what to give you for your 80th birthday, but I can make one promise: whenever life’s game brings you sorrow, your son will be your greatest lifeline. I love you.”

On Instagram, Navya shared various photos from inside the IIM, Ahmedabad campus, with her friends. The first photo showed her dressed in a black suit and standing next to the IIM signboard. She also posted images of the lush green campus and some of her new classmates she met there. Sharing her excitement, Navya wrote, “Dreams do come true!!!!!! The next 2 years… with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026.” Most of her followers were quite happy about her achievement and congratulated her for seeking admission to the prestigious program. 

In the first photo, Navya Nanda is seen standing in a black business suit in front of the IIM Ahmedabad entrance. She also shared photos of her batchmates and the lush green campus. In her Instagram Stories, Navya shared that she took coaching from IMS and posted a photo of her cutting the cake at the coaching institute. Thanking the institute and her teacher, Navya wrote, "Thank you to  @mba_ims for coaching me for the entrance exams. This is Prasad sir, who played the biggest hand in coaching and preparing me to crack the CAT/IAT entrance exams. One of the best teachers I have ever had the honour of learning from. Us celebrating at the @mba_ims office the day I received my acceptance."

Nanda holds a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Technology and UX Design from USA’s Fordham University. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Big TROUBLE for ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar as Delhi Police accuse her of....

Big TROUBLE for ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar as Delhi Police accuse her of....

Paris 2024: Sumit Antil sets Paralympic record to win gold medal in javelin throw, becomes first Indian man to…

Paris 2024: Sumit Antil sets Paralympic record to win gold medal in javelin throw, becomes first Indian man to…

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears watch worth Rs 1.18 crore of this brand in selfie with Priscilla Chan

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears watch worth Rs 1.18 crore of this brand in selfie with Priscilla Chan

Viral video: As rain batters Hyderabad, giant Burmese python spotted crawling on streets, WATCH

Viral video: As rain batters Hyderabad, giant Burmese python spotted crawling on streets, WATCH

Vedanta props up rural education in Odisha; over 4,000 students of 50+ schools doled out study kits

Vedanta props up rural education in Odisha; over 4,000 students of 50+ schools doled out study kits

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement