Abhishek Bachchan gets emotional, hugs Amitabh Bachchan in viral video: 'Jab jab dukh...'

Abhishek Bachchan got emotional while giving speech to Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday.

On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday in 2022, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan surprised Big B when they arrived on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14. They shared happy and emotional moments with Big B on the set.

Now, a video is going viral in which Abhishek Bachchan can be seen getting emotional while giving a speech to his dad. He got teary-eyed and hugged the superstar on his birthday. during the speech on the set of KBC, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartfelt story about how he used to jump on his father after returning from work. Abhishek recounted, “Your bed was my playground. I used to fight you for toys and would lie on the floor to get my way. Remember, Pa, how you used to point at me in the crowd? When I was sick, you would scold me. You opened not only your arms but your heart for me.”

Hearing these words, Amitabh Bachchan became quite emotional. To lighten the mood, Abhishek jokingly said, “Although you pampered me, I know you love Shweta didi more.” He then talked about a time when his father cheered for him during a basketball match and recognized him as an actor.

Abhishek continued, “I know I was a mischievous child, but the first word I spoke when I was seven months old was ‘Pa’. Pa, remember that difficult time during the basketball match when you dropped everything to come and cheer me up? You are the one who introduced me to the actor within me and gave wings to my dreams.”

Junior Bachchan continued, “I have learned so much from you. I’m not sure what to give you for your 80th birthday, but I can make one promise: whenever life’s game brings you sorrow, your son will be your greatest lifeline. I love you.”

On Instagram, Navya shared various photos from inside the IIM, Ahmedabad campus, with her friends. The first photo showed her dressed in a black suit and standing next to the IIM signboard. She also posted images of the lush green campus and some of her new classmates she met there. Sharing her excitement, Navya wrote, “Dreams do come true!!!!!! The next 2 years… with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026.” Most of her followers were quite happy about her achievement and congratulated her for seeking admission to the prestigious program.

In the first photo, Navya Nanda is seen standing in a black business suit in front of the IIM Ahmedabad entrance. She also shared photos of her batchmates and the lush green campus. In her Instagram Stories, Navya shared that she took coaching from IMS and posted a photo of her cutting the cake at the coaching institute. Thanking the institute and her teacher, Navya wrote, "Thank you to @mba_ims for coaching me for the entrance exams. This is Prasad sir, who played the biggest hand in coaching and preparing me to crack the CAT/IAT entrance exams. One of the best teachers I have ever had the honour of learning from. Us celebrating at the @mba_ims office the day I received my acceptance."

Nanda holds a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Technology and UX Design from USA’s Fordham University.

