Abhishek Bachchan's latest viral video fuels divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, actor spotted without...

Abhishek Bachchan was spotted without his wedding ring in a recent video, fuelling divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce rumours, a new video featuring the Bob Biswas actor has gone viral on the internet. In this clip, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son is seen in a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans as he walks along with his security guard in a lane in Mumbai.

However, one thing that has been observed by the eagle-eyed netizens is the fact that Abhishek isn't wearing his wedding ring in the video. The clip was shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram on Sunday, September 1. As Abhishek is seen without his wedding ring, it has fuelled his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai.

But this isn't the first time that the Raavan actor has been spotted without his wedding ring. In December last year, Abhishek was first spotted without his wedding ring at the promotional event of the luxury watch manufacturing brand Omega. Then, the actor also didn't wear his wedding ring at the premiere of Vicky Kaushal-starrer biographical war drama Sam Bahadur in late 2023.

Abhishek and Aishwarya had tied the knot with each other in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. In the last couple of months, the couple has been subjected to rumours and reports about their separation. But neither of them has given any clarification or responded to these rumours as yet.

Their separation rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. The speculations rose further after the Dhoom actor liked an Instagram post titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy'. The post talked in detail about 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters', terms used for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50.

