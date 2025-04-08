Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were missing as Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Navya Nanda were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesady early morning.

The Bahchan family is one of the most powerful families in the industry and the shutterbugs keep a close eye on their whereabouts. On early Tuesday, April 8, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted at the airport with his mother and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, and his niece and entreprenuer Navya Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda.

The celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared their photos and videos on his Instagram account. The three of them got down from their luxurious car and entered the airport premises. As the clips and pics went viral, netizens wondered where is Abhishek's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Reacting to the viral clip, one social media user wrote, "When Abhishek is with his mom, Aishwarya is not there, and when he is with Aishwarya, Jaya is not there. I wonder why", while another added, "Where is Aishwarya and Aaradhya". "Wher is his family", read another comment on Instagram.

For the last several months, there have been speculations around Abhishek and Aishwarya are heading a divorce. But, the power couple has maintained their dignified silence on their private married life. They have shut down their separation rumours as they have attended their family functions together and have been snapped together at a few public outings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the dance drama Be Happy, which was a direct-to-digital release and premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video last month on March 14. The Remo D'Souza directorial also starred Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi. Abhishek will be seen next in Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmkh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sanjay Dutt among others. The film releases on June 6.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the two Ponniyin Selvan films directed by Mani Ratnam. The epic Tamil historical action dramas collectively earned over Rs 800 crore at the global box office. While the first part released in September 2022, the second part hit theatres in April 2023. Apart from Aishwarya, the Ponnyin Selvan movies featured a strong ensemble cast consisting of Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Trisha, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Jayaram among others.