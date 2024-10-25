Abhishek Bachchan flaunts his pot belly in an intriguing first-look poster from his upcoming movie I Want To Talk

Abhishek Bachchan is currently grabbing headlines due to his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai. Amid this, the actor shared an intriguing first look of his upcoming film I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. However, what caught everyone's attention is his caption which fans have linked to divorce rumours with Aishwarya now.

The Guru actor dropped the poster from the movie in a post on his Instagram account on Friday. In the poster, the actor can be seen in a bathrobe with a grumpy look on his face. The picture also shows some mysterious marks on his stomach and an injured hand, leaving fans with a sense of curiosity about his character. Along with the picture, the actor added a caption that read, "Bolne ke liye toh bohot kuch hai (there are too many things to say) but then, a picture 'talks' a thousand words."

While some of the users appreciated the actor's transformation for the film and wrote, "Real actor without filter …love u sir …" Another user wrote, "Waiting for this, Abhishek sir is an underrated star." Other users linked the caption to his answer to divorce rumours. One of the comments read, "About nimrat or aish?" Another commented, "You should talk to @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb first of all." Another comment read, "Even after so much of backlash if you are not clarifying the rumours…then what does that mean?"



Earlier on Wednesday, the actor unveiled the title of the film. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek dropped a video in which we can see Abhishek's face was placed on a bobblehead. The actor's voice was heard in the background, saying, "I don't just love to talk, I live to talk. I see only this basic difference between life and death. Those who are alive can speak; those who are dead can't."

"We all know that one person who loves lives to talk. Here's the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him! Tag that person you know who lives to talk," he captioned the post. Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani are also part of the film, which is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. I Want To Talk is set to release in theatres on November 22, 2024.



With inputs from ANI

