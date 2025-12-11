Abhishek Bachchan FINALLY reacts to divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, reveals Aaradhya's reaction: 'Her mother has taught her...'

Abhishek Bachchan has reacted to the divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai and also revealed their daughter Aaradhya's reaction to the gossip related to them.

Abhishek Bachchan has reacted to the rumours related to his personal life, including divorce reports, for the first time, and also revealed their daughter Aaradhya's reaction to gossip. 2024 had been a tough year for the couple. Reports related to their divorce and rumoured differences were making headlines frequently. However, the duo maintained a dignified silence on the rumours and subtly dismissed them through their joint appearances.

Abhishek Bachchan's FIRST interview, speaking about rumours related to him

While speaking to Peeping Moon, Abhishek lauded Aishwarya for shaping Aaradhya’s understanding of the film industry. “Aishwarya has instilled a great respect in Aaradhya towards the film industry and what we do. She has taught her that we are what we are because of what the films and audience have given to us," he said. Praising his teenage daughter Aaradhya, Jr Bachchan revealed that she is a very sure teenager and has an opinion on everything. "She has distinct opinions which we discuss in private, but she has a wonderful way of conveying everything,” the Sarkar actor added.

Aaradhya Bachchan doesn't have a phone, limited access to the internet:

Abhishek revealed that his 14-year-old daughter doesn’t have a phone. The Dostana actor added, "If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother’s phone, and that’s something we had decided a long time ago. He continued, “She has access to the internet, but she is more interested in doing her homework and researching. She loves school, so she is into that."

Abhishek Bachchan on Aaradhya's reaction to the rumours

When asked about Aaradhya's reaction to the rumours related to them, Abhishek added, "I don’t think she does that. I don’t think that is what interests her, and she won’t believe anything that she reads. Her mother has taught her not to believe everything that she reads. Like my parents were with me, we are completely honest with the family. So, we are never in a position where anyone needs to question anybody.” On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Housefull 5.

