FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Abhishek Bachchan FINALLY reacts to divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, reveals Aaradhya's reaction: 'Her mother has taught her...'

Good News for Passengers: Indian Railways unveils world’s most powerful hydrogen-powered train, project is backed by...; Here's all you need know

Survika Traders: Transforming Lending With Fast, safe and RBI-Regulated Solutions

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, arrested in Thailand, to be brought to India soon

Samantha Ruth Prabhu clarifies her take on fertility is really linked to age; expert explains ‘women should have babies when…’

Hrithik Roshan 'disagrees' with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, argues about filmmaker's 'responsibilities', gets brutally trolled: 'Aur isne Fighter, War ki hai'

Smriti Mandhana's BIG statement after calling off wedding with Palash Muchhal, says 'Don't think I love...'

Who is Arun Nehru? Know why DMK minister KN Nehru's son met FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Who is Pieter Elbers? Know about IndiGo's CEO salary, educational qualification, net worth and more

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Air quality improves slightly, AQI reaches...; Check area-wise pollution level here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Abhishek Bachchan FINALLY reacts to divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, reveals Aaradhya's reaction: 'Her mother has taught her...'

Abhishek Bachchan FINALLY reacts to divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Good News for Passengers: Indian Railways unveils world’s most powerful hydrogen-powered train, project is backed by...; Here's all you need know

Indian Railways unveils world’s most powerful hydrogen-powered train

Survika Traders: Transforming Lending With Fast, safe and RBI-Regulated Solutions

Survika Traders: Transforming Lending With Fast, safe and RBI-Regulated Solution

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator

Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, i

Can Dhurandhar beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film has already earned Rs...

Can Dhurandhar become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025?

Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was married to...

Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Abhishek Bachchan FINALLY reacts to divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, reveals Aaradhya's reaction: 'Her mother has taught her...'

Abhishek Bachchan has reacted to the divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai and also revealed their daughter Aaradhya's reaction to the gossip related to them.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 11:57 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Abhishek Bachchan FINALLY reacts to divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, reveals Aaradhya's reaction: 'Her mother has taught her...'
Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Abhishek Bachchan has reacted to the rumours related to his personal life, including divorce reports, for the first time, and also revealed their daughter Aaradhya's reaction to gossip. 2024 had been a tough year for the couple. Reports related to their divorce and rumoured differences were making headlines frequently. However, the duo maintained a dignified silence on the rumours and subtly dismissed them through their joint appearances.

Abhishek Bachchan's FIRST interview, speaking about rumours related to him

While speaking to Peeping Moon, Abhishek lauded Aishwarya for shaping Aaradhya’s understanding of the film industry. “Aishwarya has instilled a great respect in Aaradhya towards the film industry and what we do. She has taught her that we are what we are because of what the films and audience have given to us," he said. Praising his teenage daughter Aaradhya, Jr Bachchan revealed that she is a very sure teenager and has an opinion on everything. "She has distinct opinions which we discuss in private, but she has a wonderful way of conveying everything,” the Sarkar actor added.

Aaradhya Bachchan doesn't have a phone, limited access to the internet: 

Abhishek revealed that his 14-year-old daughter doesn’t have a phone. The Dostana actor added, "If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother’s phone, and that’s something we had decided a long time ago. He continued, “She has access to the internet, but she is more interested in doing her homework and researching. She loves school, so she is into that."

Abhishek Bachchan on Aaradhya's reaction to the rumours 

When asked about Aaradhya's reaction to the rumours related to them, Abhishek added, "I don’t think she does that. I don’t think that is what interests her, and she won’t believe anything that she reads. Her mother has taught her not to believe everything that she reads. Like my parents were with me, we are completely honest with the family. So, we are never in a position where anyone needs to question anybody.” On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Housefull 5.
  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Abhishek Bachchan FINALLY reacts to divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, reveals Aaradhya's reaction: 'Her mother has taught her...'
Abhishek Bachchan FINALLY reacts to divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Good News for Passengers: Indian Railways unveils world’s most powerful hydrogen-powered train, project is backed by...; Here's all you need know
Indian Railways unveils world’s most powerful hydrogen-powered train
Survika Traders: Transforming Lending With Fast, safe and RBI-Regulated Solutions
Survika Traders: Transforming Lending With Fast, safe and RBI-Regulated Solution
Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, arrested in Thailand, to be brought to India soon
Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, ar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu clarifies her take on fertility is really linked to age; expert explains ‘women should have babies when…’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu clarifies her take on fertility is really linked to age; ex
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, i
Can Dhurandhar beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film has already earned Rs...
Can Dhurandhar become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025?
Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was married to...
Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was
What is Yule Log cake? Know its history, significance and step-by-step Christmas recipe for this festive season
Yule log cake: Know its history, festive significance and step-by-step recipe
From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, know how 7 royals continue to preserve their legacy
From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, kn
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement