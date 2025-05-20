In the video, the singer could be seen performing the song 'Dus Bahane', prompting Abhishek Bachchan to play the drums. The actor's performance impressed Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya so much that they couldn't help but cheer him on in the background.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, are not spotted at public events together regularly, but when they do, their joint appearances always go viral. Just recently, a video of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and their daughter Aaradhya had gone viral on social media in which they could be seen dancing to their song 'Kajra Re' at a Mumbai wedding. Now, another video is making the rounds on social media where Abhishek Bachchan could be seen trying his hand at drumming to his hit song 'Dus Bahane' as Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya look on in awe.

The clip is from the same Mumbai wedding that the trio attended recently and in which Indian Idol fame Rahul Vaidya put up an electrifying performance. In the video, the singer could be seen performing the song 'Dus Bahane', prompting Abhishek Bachchan to play the drums. The actor's performance impressed Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya so much that they couldn't help but cheer him on in the background. Later, the couple, along with their daughter, danced to the same song together, dressed in matching ivory outfits for the wedding.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s 2023 film Ponniyin Selvan: II. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Be Happy.

In many interviews in the past, Abhishek Bachchan has often spoken about how Aishwarya Rai supports his career by staying home with their daughter Aaradhya. "In my household, I’m lucky I get to go out and make movies, but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya, and I thank her immensely for that. But I don’t think the kids look at it that way. They don’t look at you as a third person—they look at you as the first person," Abhishek Bachchan was quoted by The Hindu as saying.

READ | Meet Amitabh Bachchan's biggest fan who moved to Mumbai after watching Trishul, became his neighbour, later sold his Rs 50 crore bungalow to Big B, his name is..