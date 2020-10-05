Abhishek Bachchan chooses two magic pills shared by Anand Mahindra, can you guess which?

Headlines

Updated: Oct 05, 2020, 06:50 PM IST

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra spent his Sunday trying to pick a second magic pill from the nine that he shared with his Twitter followers. He shared an image of pills like - stop 1 addiction, master 3 skills, change 1 body part, forget your ex, always feel happy, have a lot of money, add 2 inches to your height, look 15 years younger, eat weight without gaining weight.

Posting the image, Mahindra wrote, "Tricky. Because they ask about two pills. If it was just one, the answer would be a no-brainer...My Sunday might just go in figuring out the second pill to choose..." However, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan did not have any problem in picking two pills.

The 'Raavan' actor was very clear in his choice. He picked 'master 3 skills' and 'eat without gaining weight' pill. The second pill came as a surprise since we have never seen a fat Abhishek Bachchan, at least not yet.

See it here:

The "pick a pill" is actually a game which became popular after first appearing in the popular science-fiction film 'The Matrix'. In the movie, the protagonist Neo was asked to pick between a red pill and a blue pill, which would give him either knowledge or blissful ignorance.

The most picked pill from the lot, no doubt, was '2' which was 'master 3 skills'. Which would be your pick?

