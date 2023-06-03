Abhishek Bachchan celebrates Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's 50th wedding anniversary; shares rare photos of couple

Still of Abhishek Bachchan with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Bollywood's veteran actors and one of the power couple, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan completed 50 years of their wedding, and their son has penned a heartfelt note about the special occasion. Abhishek shared a carousel post on his Instagram with rare photos of the couple.

Abhishek shared the post on this special occasion and captioned the post saying, "Adding to the list of the many Golden Jubilees to their credit…. But this, is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary Ma and Pa!" For the unversed, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan got married on June 3, 1973, and they are blessed with son, Abhishek (February 5, 1976) and daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan (March 17, 1974).

As soon as Abhishek shared the post, several actors from the industry reacted to the post. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan replied to the post and wrote, "Love you," with star-struck emoji. Dia Mirza dropped heart emoji. Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happpy happpy anniversary sir !! May you both stay blessed always." Sonu Sood wrote, "Happy anniversary." Fardeen Khan wrote, "So Special." A fan wrote, "How beautiful is the second picture!"

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen making a cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa.