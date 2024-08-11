Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence on his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Viral video shows actor saying...

In an old video going viral on social media, Abhishek Bachchan is seen debunking his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot with each other on April 20, 2007, in an intimate, private ceremony at the family residence Prateeksha in Mumbai. The couple are now parents to a girl named Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born on November 16, 2011, and will turn 13 after three months.

After Abhishek and Aishwarya arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding last month and Abhishek liked an Instagram post on divorce, there have been rumours that the couple is headed for a divorce. This isn't the first time that such rumours have surfaced.

Thus, an old video is now going viral on social media in which Abhishek is seen debunking their divorce rumours. In the clip, the Bob Biswas actor is seen flaunting his ring and saying, "Still Married". The actor added, "I don't have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand, why you do it. You have to file some stories. It's okay, we're celebrities, we have to take it."

Abhishek, Aishwarya, or any member of the Bachchan family hasn't yet reacted to the recent rumours about their separation. Abhishek is the son of the superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. His nephew Agastya Nanda, who is the son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, also entered movies in 2023 when he made his debut in The Archies.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the 2023 sports drama Ghoomer. Earning less than Rs 5 crore in India, the R Balki directorial bombed at the box office. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's last release was the historical action drama film Ponniyin Selvan 2 in 2023. The Mani Ratnam directorial grossed Rs 345 crore worldwide.

